Chrissy Teigen Leaves Netflix’s Never Have I Ever Following

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Chrissy Teigen has dropped out of a voiceover role in the upcoming second season of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever following the Courtney Stodden bullying controversy.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images


Last month, Courtney called out celebrities — including Chrissy — who had bullied them after they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at just age 16. Screenshots then circulated that showed Chrissy telling Courtney to take a “dirt nap” and generally mocking them.

Chrissy then apologized for her behavior as an “insecure, attention seeking troll.”

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…


Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy said that she’d reached out to Courtney privately to apologize, which Courtney denied — stating that Chrissy had blocked them on Twitter.

However, the damage to Chrissy’s career was already in motion — Bloomingdale’s ditched a deal over the controversy and Chrissy’s “Cravings by Chrissy” cookware line was taken off the Target and Macy’s website.


Thaddaeus Mcadams / WireImage / Getty Images

Now, according to Variety, Chrissy won’t be in Season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s teen Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Although it’s not exactly clear what her role would have entailed, Chrissy was supposed to be one of the guest voiceover narration actors for one of the key characters.


Lara Solanki / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Chrissy’s been pretty quiet on social media since this all unfolded, but we’ll keep you posted if there’s any updates.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR