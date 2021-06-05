BullPerks Raised $1.8M to Upgrade the Multi-Chain Launchpad & Decentralized VC Solution By CoinQuora



BullPerks Raised $1.8M to Upgrade the Multi-Chain Launchpad & Decentralized VC Solution



BullPerks happily announces the funding round. It has raised $1.8 Million to upgrade the Multi-Chain Launchpad & Decentralized VC services. The collection involved the support of various investors to increase the scope and impact of the digital currency world.

BullPerks, an adaptive tier system which is the fairest and most community dedicated decentralized VC and multi-chain launchpad services. The company started this private funding to enhance the venture capitalist and multi-chain launchpad services. This funding approach was initiated to remove the phantom of VC stages of investing for the initial adopters. BullPerks implements the strategy to create innovative playing levels to attract the users into the crypto industry and blockchain projects. This triggers an urge among the users to invest in suitable projects.

Moreover, the funding system was successfully completed with support of various investors. The remarkable investors covers, X21, GD10, Shima Capital, AU21, Alphabit, Genblock, Blocksync, Darkpool, Skynet Trading, Moonwhale, Sora Ventures, Faculty Capital, ThreeM Capital and more. To be added, all the investors were very eager to explore the advanced level of Decentralized VC Solution. Besides, the idea of the multi-chain launchpad will serve the industry to full extent.

BullPerks Raises $1.8 Million To Enhance Decentralized VC and Multi-Chain Launchpad Services (PR)https://t.co/1b0L9UKYgC pic.twitter.com/LdAzjq0k0J — Blockonomi (@blockonomi) June 3, 2021

In regards with notable investors, Co-founder of BullsPerks Eran Elhanani shares,

“We’re very pleased to close the raise from such high-quality investors. We were extremely oversubscribed in a very short time, so we had to limit ticket sizes in order to accommodate as many strategic investors as possible.”

He also feels proud for the belief the investors have on the BullPerks team and in their projects.

BullPerks being a Crypto Bull

BullPerks earns many positive comments related to their vision and projects. Dr Deeban Ratneswaran adds, GD10 Venture is looking forward to supporting BullPerks VC services. He also feels BullPerks encourages even the small investors to compete with crypto whales in the market.

Additionally, Sora Ventures Managing partner Jason Fang shares a supporting comment about BullPerks projects. He states that, as our industry demands products to be more decentralized, we see a need for platforms like BullPerks. He also adds, BullPerks will integrate other chains, including Solana, Polygon, Tezos, and by the end of the year.

Therefore, BullPerks dual-pronged approach enables its team to create many smart partnerships with significant opportunities. Hereafter the company implements and supports many blockchain projects on its multi-chain launchpads.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora