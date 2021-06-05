Bloomberg report calls Bitcoin ‘refreshed and discounted’ as BTC price bounces at $36K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bloomberg report calls Bitcoin ‘refreshed and discounted’ as BTC price bounces at $36K

(BTC) bounced off a predicted floor on Friday as the dust settled on the latest market collision with Elon Musk.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as the pair recovered to levels nearer $37,000 on Friday.

1-hour candle chart (Bittrex). Source: TradingView