Blackstone and group of private equity firms near deal to buy Medline By Reuters

By Chibuike Oguh and Sabahatjahan Contractor

(Reuters) – Blackstone Group (NYSE:) Inc and a group of other private-equity firms are nearing a deal to acquire medical supplier Medline Inc that would value the company at more than $30 billion, excluding debt, a source said to Reuters.

The deal would be valued at about $34 billion, including borrowings, the source said.

The Wall Street journal first reported about the deal.

The deal has yet to be finalized, the source added.

The Blackstone consortium includes Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:) Inc and Hellman & Friedman LLC, the Wall Street journal added https://on.wsj.com/3fQIPiG.

