Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices are in a freefall

If you are weak of heart perhaps investing in cryptocurrency is not for you. The likes of Bitcoin and Dogecoin have had more peaks and valleys than a mountain range. However, if you’re a daredevil who likes wild rides, or better yet, a knowledgeable investor who knows when to buy and when to sell, then perhaps it is just the thing for you.
Back in April, Bitcoin hit an astonishing high of almost USD$65K. Fast forward a mere couple of months, and we are now looking at approximately half that value. There are a number of factors in play for this decline, including fear, uncertainty and doubt (or FUD in crypto-speak). Reports that include China reportedly cracking down on the use of digital assets, Tesla no longer allowing bitcoin as payment, and indications that investors in bitcoin are shifting to gold futures have all contributed. Investors are not calling it a crash, but rather a reflection of a market that is known for its volatility. Mark Cuban has labelled it, “The Great Unwind.”
Of course, while crypto is the big headline these days due to the extremes that the value of the currency is experiencing, there is a lot more to the investment market. And anyone who has played the markets knows that there is no such thing as a guarantee. However, if you arm yourself with knowledge, the chances of success will be much greater.
For 40 years, MoneyShow has been delivering “truly elite-calibre advice, actionable recommendations, new opportunities, and profitable strategies from a wide network of knowledgeable, experienced experts” to active traders and self-directed investors. This March 2021 Expo Virtual Pass will give you one year’s access to more than 55 videos in which those experts talk about their perspectives on the market at large, plus tips for stocks, options, future, crypto, dividends and more.
For the discounted price of $36.99 you will be able to view these videos on demand. As Benjamin Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
