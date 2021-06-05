Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices are in a freefall

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

If you are weak of heart perhaps investing in cryptocurrency is not for you. The likes of Bitcoin and Dogecoin have had more peaks and valleys than a mountain range. However, if you’re a daredevil who likes wild rides, or better yet, a knowledgeable investor who knows when to buy and when to sell, then perhaps it is just the thing for you.

Back in April, Bitcoin hit an astonishing high of almost USD$65K. Fast forward a mere couple of months, and we are now looking at approximately half that value. There are a number of factors in play for this decline, including fear, uncertainty and doubt (or FUD in crypto-speak). Reports that include China reportedly cracking down on the use of digital assets, Tesla no longer allowing bitcoin as payment, and indications that investors in bitcoin are shifting to gold futures have all contributed. Investors are not calling it a crash, but rather a reflection of a market that is known for its volatility. Mark Cuban has labelled it, “The Great Unwind.”