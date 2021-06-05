APEC to debate proposal to remove tariffs to speed up COVID vaccine distribution

Article content

MELBOURNE — Ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC are set to discuss on Saturday a proposal from New Zealand to remove tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, although some members consider the plan to be too ambitious.

In a move that could ease delays in delivering vaccines more widely, host New Zealand wants APEC’s 21 members to agree on “best practices guidelines” on the movement of vaccines and related medical products across borders, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.

“The successful distribution of vaccines across our region will be critical to our recovery,” New Zealand’s trade minister Damien O’Connor told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Average APEC tariffs on vaccines are low at around 0.8% but other goods important in the vaccine supply chain face higher tariffs.

Alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage materials, vials and rubber stoppers face average tariff rates above 5%, and import tariffs can be as high as 30% in some APEC economies.

Senior officials have been in talks since May 18 and trade ministers are holding final discussions in a virtual meeting on Saturday after which a joint statement will be issued.