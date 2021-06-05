APEC agrees to expedited transit of COVID-19 vaccines, related goods

Article content

MELBOURNE — Ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC on Saturday agreed to expedite the transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods, but stopped short of agreeing to remove tariffs on them.

Prior to the start of the meeting, host New Zealand wanted APEC’s 21 members to agree on “best practices guidelines” on the movement of vaccines and related medical products across borders, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.

In a statement after the meeting, APEC ministers said they would “expedite the flow and transit of all COVID-19 vaccines and related goods through their air, sea and land ports.”

“We will consider voluntary actions to reduce the cost of these products for our people, particularly by encouraging each economy to review its own charges levied at the border on COVID-19 vaccines and related goods,” the statement said.

APEC gatherings in recent years have struggled to reach agreements due to then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. The new Biden administration has promised a more multilateral approach.

“The successful distribution of vaccines across our region will be critical to our recovery,” New Zealand’s trade minister Damien O’Connor had told reporters ahead of the meeting.