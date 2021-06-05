Analyst Purchases 1 Million ADA, Says It Is Bullish By CoinQuora



Recently, one of the famous crypto analysts, Ben Armstrong a.k.a BitBoy Crypto, talked about Cardano (ADA) on his youtube channel. More so, he revealed that he bought 1,000,000 ADA as he’s so bullish on Cardano’s project.

BitBoy Crypto shared his sentiments on why he purchased 1 million ADA. He explained on his youtube video,

“Their roadmap is painstakingly mapped out to capture any corner cases and keep the bugs to a minimum. Even on their website, they describe Cardano as peer-reviewed and evidence-based. This laser focus means that Cardano is primed to be a lean powerful machine ready to take the lead over their competitors”

Predicting the price of the digital currency in the currency cycle, the crypto influencer stated that ADA still has the potential to hit $6.8. Cardano is currently trading at $1.78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,394,753,431.

Furthermore, Ben Armstrong emphasized that saying he’s bullish is actually an understatement. Upon his knowledge, Cardano is looking to help second and third-world nations come out of poverty and better their people.

BitBoy also mentioned that he bought Cardano back in January when it was around 15 cents. Clearly, he saw its potential and it definitely went big. Hence, he bought a million ADA, and by far, it has worked out really well for him.

Finally, he elaborated his conservative price prediction for Cardano. Ben said that it will be 4x from its current price in this cycle, which would be $6.80. ADA has shown amazing resilience to price fluctuations compared to other altcoins during this bull run, he added. Apart from this, he saw that ADA ‘smashed’ its all-time high repeatedly. Thus, he predicts that ADA can hit 8 to 9 dollars this year in its most bullish scenario.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

