22 Tweets About Millennials Who Love Olivia Rodrigo

Bradly Lamb
1

Olivia’s great, but let’s give Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” its due credit.

As we should all know by now, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour came out almost two weeks ago, and the world has never been the same.

Olivia has perfectly captured what it feels like to be a teenager — but…well, there are more than a few of us ol’ milennials who this album has hit right in their feelings.

And a bunch of us have been wishing we had Olivia in high school.

where was olivia rodrigo’s music in 2017 when my boyfriend broke up with me to focus on high school marching band


Twitter: @ayeshachair

20.

And, of course, other Disney Channel Star hits like “Calling All The Monsters.”

“i wish i had olivia rodrigo when i was 15” was calling all the monsters by china ann mcclain not enough for you


Twitter: @mikolovesreki

19.

Who can forget about Marina and the Diamonds?

olivia rodrigo is revolutionizing today’s young teen girls into realizing men are trash the same way marina and the diamonds did back in 2014 and honestly i appreciate her for it


Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

10.

As is this.

highschool girls have a nice girl like olivia rodrigo to listen to I had lana del rey singing about cocaine and sugar daddies and made short films about being a stripper. we are not the same


Twitter: @houseofhazel

9.

And this. 🙁

“if i had olivia rodrigo in high school i would’ve been indestructible”

you had lorde and artic monkeys and you still spent friday nights on tumblr


Twitter: @rodeoman

6.

Although I love the confidence of Jesse Tyler Ferguson here.

Okay if I was cool enough to have friends and boyfriends to break up with in high school I just know I would’ve written songs like @Olivia_Rodrigo. I just know it.


Twitter: @jessetyler

4.

And we can still fully enjoy Olivia Rodrigo now.

that olivia rodrigo album everyone is talking about isn’t just for teenaged girls it’s also for adult women who wear brandy melville and don’t know how to drive


Twitter: @w0a0i0f

2.

…Even if sometimes they apply to us in weird ways.

TL;DR: We all love Olivia, but let’s show some damn respect for her elders.

