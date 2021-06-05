21 Supernatural Ghost Stories From Celebrities

Alexa, turn the nightlight on…

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, the stories from people who’ve seen them can be pretty freaky. Celebrities aren’t immune to these supernatural experiences, either.

In fact, these 21 celebs claim they’ve had paranormal experiences of their own:

1.

When Ariana Grande visited Stull Cemetery, which is known as “one of the seven gates to Hell on Earth,” she felt a demonic presence and took a picture that has three demonic faces in the background.


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She told Complex, “I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon.” She also said that she apologized for disrupting the cemetery’s peace before she left.

2.

Demi Lovato grew up in a house haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Emily, which was confirmed by mediums and ghost hunters.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

They wrote, “When I was 3 years old, my mom caught me talking to something by myself. She asked, ‘Who are you talking to?’ and I said, ‘My best friend Emily.’ She’s playful. She’d probably be around 11 or 12 years old, maybe younger.”

3.

When Keanu Reeves was about 6, he saw an empty jacket wave through the doorway then disappear.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

He told Jimmy Kimmel, “I looked over at the nanny and she [was terrified]. And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, so that was real.'”

4.

Dan Aykroyd felt a ghost crawl into bed with him.


Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com

He told Esquire, “I woke up in this kind of trance…I saw the depression in the mattress, like somebody was getting in there, and I thought, I’m just going to roll over and snuggle up next to it.”

5.

Lily Collins believes she was visited by the ghosts of Ted Bundy’s victims while she was preparing to play the serial killer’s ex-girlfriend in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.


Netflix / Via Netflix

“I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle,” she told the Guardian. “I didn’t feel scared — I felt supported. I felt like people were saying, ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story.'”

6.

Howie Mandel sold his house after both his young daughter and their au pair were frightened by the spirit of a bearded man.


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

On the Travel Channel show Famously Afraid, he said, “I was not a believer in the paranormal. … You use words like ‘coincidence’ or ‘figment of my imagination,’ but as those boxes are checked off the list…I don’t have any other answer for what my experience was.”

7.

With the help of a psychic medium, Helena Bonham Carter contacted the spirit of Princess Margaret to get approval to play her on The Crown.


Netflix / Via Netflix

Helena said that Princess Margaret thought she was a better choice than the other actor who’d been considered for the role. The spirit also gave her some solid advice: “Get the smoking right. I smoked in a very particular way. Remember that — this is a big note — the cigarette holder was as much a weapon for expression as it was for smoking.”

8.

Kate Hudson said that she and her mother Goldie Hawn can “feel” the spirits of the dead, which their brains manifest visually.


John Shearer / Getty Images for People Magazine

On The Chatty Man Show, she said, “When you see something, you are supposed to tell the energy what year it is and that they don’t belong there.”

9.

At her childhood home in Encino, California, La Toya Jackson still feels the presence of her brother Michael Jackson after his death.


Jeffrey Mayer / Via Getty

She said, “It’s the strangest thing, because you feel something like thick around you or behind you and you’re wondering — you don’t see anything, but you feel a presence.”

10.

While staying at a hotel in Mexico City, both Megan Fox and her nanny heard someone preparing breakfast, but when they checked half an hour later, there was nothing.


Jonathan Leibson

She told MTV, “I can’t explain to you why they were making those sounds.”

11.

Jenny Slate said her personality was shaped by her fear of a ghost that haunted her childhood home.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

On Ellen, she said, “My dad went out into the hall, and he looked onto the stairs, and standing there was this sea captain, looking at him, pleading.”

12.

Matthew McConaughey stood his ground against a spirit named Madame Blu who wasn’t happy to share his house.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

He told ScreenSlam, “I opened the door and said ‘You can move around all you want, but I’m not going anywhere.'” 

13.

Kendall Jenner is convinced that a ghost haunting her mom’s house used to turn on Kylie’s shower all the time.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She told Vogue, “Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof while no one was home.”

14.

Kendrick Lamar says he was visited by the ghost of Tupac Shakur in his sleep.


Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for Turner

In a radio interview, he said that Tupac told him, “Keep doing what you doing; don’t let my music die.” 

15.

Susan Boyle saw and smelled her late mother inside her house.


Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

She told the Sun, “I used to think [my mum] abandoned me when she died. Maybe she was telling me she hadn’t.”

16.

When Taylor Momsen went ghost hunting around her mom’s childhood home in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, she talked to the spirit of a wealthy neighbor.


Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

She told People, “There are actually two images that I took, one of a hand on a typewriter and one of her entire body in a window.”

17.

Gigi Hadid made friends with the ghost who lived in the closet of her childhood bedroom.


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

She told Vogue, “We convinced ourselves, and we would talk to her. We’d be like, ‘Girl, we’ll bring you some tea.'”

18.

Laura Linney didn’t believe in ghosts until she saw one who notoriously appears in the balcony at Broadway’s Belasco Theater.


Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

The house manager helped her identify the ghost as a chorus girl who died mysteriously at the theater.

19.

Chloë Sevigny heard “weird moaning and groaning noises” while spending the night in the house where Lizzie Borden allegedly murdered her parents with an ax.


Saban Films / Via youtube.com

While her then-boyfriend booked it out of there, Chloë was inspired to produce and star in Lizzie.

20.

Cher believes that her late husband Sonny makes a light come on in their house.


Michael Ochs Archives / Via Getty

During a Reddit Q&A, she said, “I have a beautiful chandelier that he makes the light go on when it is impossible, there is no power on.”

21.

And finally, in her London apartment, Miley Cyrus saw a little boy sitting on the sink, and something mysteriously flipped the water to hot while her sister Noah was showering.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After several similar incidents, Miley began to investigate and discovered that the apartment building used to be a family-run bakery where a single father lived. She told Elle UK, “I thought I was seeing the son. I’m not even kidding.”

