17 Secrets And Stories From Former Celebrity Assistants

11.

“I currently work as a personal assistant to a very high-profile A-lister (who shall not be named). They gave me the job because I needed to work from home to support my kids and disabled husband. My work basically consists of making sure the schedule is up to date, giving fashion advice, and being a therapist when necessary.”

“Sometimes, it can be very stressful. For example, any time they have to go overseas and adjust to a new time zone for a film, I also have to be somewhat in sync with it too (meaning, when it’s 7 a.m. in Europe, I have to do my work at midnight my time). But, it’s been a chance to provide for our family, especially when I was pregnant during the pandemic last year.”

—Anonymous