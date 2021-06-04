XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $0.93811 by 03:02 (07:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 4.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $43.58269B, or 2.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.93743 to $1.04588 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.58%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.39284B or 3.59% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7948 to $1.0973 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 71.49% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,709.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.69% on the day.

was trading at $2,610.56 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.27%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $688.74480B or 42.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $305.11157B or 18.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.