World Bank pauses Mali payments after coup By Reuters

© Reuters. Malians holds a photograph with an image of coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita, who overthrew the president and prime minister this week, and Russia’s flag during a pro-Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) demonstration in Bamako, Mali, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/ Amadou
DAKAR (Reuters) – The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali after the military seized power last week from the transitional president and prime minister.
“In accordance with the World Bank policy applicable to similar situations, it has temporarily paused disbursements on its operations in Mali, as it closely monitors and assesses the situation,” the Bank said in a statement to Reuters.
