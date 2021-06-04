Home Entertainment Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka After Quitting French Open

Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka After Quitting French Open

Bradly Lamb
Will Smith shared a note in support of Naomi Osaka following her withdrawal from the French Open.


Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP via Getty Images

If you need a quick refresher, after saying that she would not be participating in the French Open press conferences to protect her mental health, Naomi was fined $15,000. She then announced that she would be withdrawing from the competition, outlining how she had “suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018.”


Twitter: @naomiosaka

In the days that followed, many people took to social media to voice their support for Naomi:

It takes bravery and strength to put your mental health first. I applaud you, and stand by you @naomiosaka ❤️✊🏾 https://t.co/GYmFcjdehq


Twitter: @kerrywashington

For whatever it’s worth-I’m proud of Naomi Osaka for putting her mental health,her well being above everything.If we don’t take care of our health,our wellness- well then who will?What do we have if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life?


Twitter: @Pink

Now, Will Smith is adding his name to the list of celebs supporting the tennis player.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

In an Instagram post yesterday, Will shared a note addressed to Naomi:

“You are right. They are wrong!” the actor wrote. “I am with you.”

Sending all the love and support to Naomi. ❤️

