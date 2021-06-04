Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Sundial vs. HEXO: Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy?



Sundial (SNDL) and HEXO (NYSE:) have gained momentum in the last few trading sessions. However, only one of these rallies seems sustainable. While Sundial is looking to shift its business model, HEXO is aggressively expanding via acquisitions. Which cannabis stock should you buy today?.Stocks in the cannabis industry continue to remain volatile but also allow investors to derive market-beating gains due to a rapidly expanding market driven by expectations of marijuana legalization in the U.S.

Most Canadian marijuana producers are grappling with mounting losses, and lower than expected demand. These factors have led pot stocks to trail the broader markets by a significant margin. Now, cannabis companies are focused on streamlining operations, reducing cash burn, and shifting their product mix which should lead to a recovery in share prices.

Keeping this in mind, today we compare Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:) with HEXO Inc (HEXO) to see which pot stock should be on your shopping list right now.

Continue reading on StockNews