When will Elon Musk’s influence on Bitcoin end? By Cointelegraph

When will Elon Musk’s influence on Bitcoin end?
Elon Musk’s tendency to sway the crypto space with devil-may-care tweets was on display again on Friday, as numerous coins lost between 10–18% in the wake of Musk’s latest (BTC) meme.
The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO’s tweet which showed a Bitcoin sign next to a broken heart emoji could have been interpreted as fairly cryptic, but within minutes the crypto market responded by plunging into a sea of red, as close to $100 billion departed the global market cap.
