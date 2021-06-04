When will Elon Musk’s influence on Bitcoin end? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

When will Elon Musk’s influence on Bitcoin end?

Elon Musk’s tendency to sway the crypto space with devil-may-care tweets was on display again on Friday, as numerous coins lost between 10–18% in the wake of Musk’s latest (BTC) meme.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO’s tweet which showed a Bitcoin sign next to a broken heart emoji could have been interpreted as fairly cryptic, but within minutes the crypto market responded by plunging into a sea of red, as close to $100 billion departed the global market cap.