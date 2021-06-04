We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy By Cointelegraph



We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy



Jay is the OG who created a meme by buying a Lamborghini with the cryptocurrency. He went from a poverty-level existence to enjoying a well-off lifestyle in a gated community thanks to mining Bitcoin in the early days but not without having to worry for his familys safety.

As BTC first broke the $1,000 milestone in December 2013, former Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan suggested that Bitcoin could not actually be used to buy anything of value.

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series North American crypto miners prepare to challenge Chinas dominance NFTs: Overpriced crap or new art history?

Wealth worries

Initiation

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series North American crypto miners prepare to challenge Chinas dominance NFTs: Overpriced crap or new art history?

The Bitcointalk Forums

Future directions

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series North American crypto miners prepare to challenge Chinas dominance NFTs: Overpriced crap or new art history?

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph