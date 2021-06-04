Home Business We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy By Cointelegraph

We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy

Jay is the OG who created a meme by buying a Lamborghini with the cryptocurrency. He went from a poverty-level existence to enjoying a well-off lifestyle in a gated community thanks to mining Bitcoin in the early days but not without having to worry for his familys safety.

As BTC first broke the $1,000 milestone in December 2013, former Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan suggested that Bitcoin could not actually be used to buy anything of value.

Buying a Lambo with Bitcoin in 2013.

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

North American crypto miners prepare to challenge Chinas dominance

NFTs: Overpriced crap or new art history?

The Bitcoin Lambo in Texas at a CryptoWomen meetup in 2014. Supplied.

Wealth worries

A loaded 1,000 BTC Casascius coin, which Jay bought for $5,000

Initiation

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

North American crypto miners prepare to challenge Chinas dominance

NFTs: Overpriced crap or new art history?

Celebrating Bitcoin breaking $100 on April 1, 2013. Supplied.

The Bitcointalk Forums

Future directions

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

North American crypto miners prepare to challenge Chinas dominance

NFTs: Overpriced crap or new art history?

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©