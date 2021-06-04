Up More Than 100% in 2021, Will Dillard’s Stock Continue to March Higher? By StockNews



Up More Than 100% in 2021, Will Dillard's Stock Continue to March Higher?



Shares of fashion and home furnishing retailer Dillard’s (DDS) have gained more than 145% year-to-date on investors’ optimism over its growth prospects amid the ongoing economic recovery. The company’s latest quarterly results impressed investors, but does the stock still have upside to deliver? Read more to find out.The shares of fashion apparel and home furnishing retailer Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) have been surging lately, due to an increasing focus by investors on turnaround outdoor stocks as the economy recovers from the pandemic-driven recession. The stock has gained 147.7% year-to-date, and 44% over the past month. Furthermore, shares of DDS have increased 17.3% over the past five days to close yesterday’s trading session at $156.20.

DDS’ earnings report for its fiscal first quarter ended May 1 impressed investors. Its net sales improved 68.9% year-over-year to $1.33 billion over this period. Its net income and EPS stood at $158.20 million and $7.25, respectively, representing a substantial rise from the negative year-ago values. These impressive gains have driven the stock 52.1% higher since the release of the report on May 14.

The stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $11.69 and $83.54, respectively, indicating an uptrend.

