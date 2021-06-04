UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic//File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain announced a trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Friday, replacing the temporary arrangements that had been in place since it left the European Union.
“Today’s deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth £21.6 billion, while supporting jobs and prosperity in all four nations at home,” trade minister Truss said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.