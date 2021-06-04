U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.52% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.52%, while the index added 0.88%, and the index added 1.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.88% or 6.64 points to trade at 237.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 2.04% or 5.02 points to end at 250.73 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 2.01% or 1.13 points to 57.37 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.63% or 1.02 points to trade at 159.98 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 0.55% or 2.25 points to end at 405.71 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.35% or 0.25 points to 70.36.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 4.96% to 286.06, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.61% to settle at 599.23 and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.99% to close at 209.00.

The worst performers were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.14% to 17.13 in late trade, Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which lost 3.90% to settle at 118.03 and Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which was down 3.61% to 36.04 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 37.38% to 17.53, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 35.86% to settle at 2.690 and Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.81% to close at 2.9200.

The worst performers were US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.18% to 1.040 in late trade, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 24.26% to settle at 15.86 and EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.06% to 27.28 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1978 to 1183 and 136 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1954 rose and 1405 declined, while 124 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 8.98% to 16.42 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.10% or 20.65 to $1893.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.83% or 0.57 to hit $69.38 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.43% or 0.31 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.37% to 1.2169, while USD/JPY fell 0.68% to 109.53.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 90.118.

