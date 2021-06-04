U.S. authorizes lower dose of Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody therapy

Article content

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. health regulator updated the emergency use authorization for its cocktail of two antibodies to treat COVID-19, allowing its use at half the originally authorized dose.

It lowered the dose to 1,200 mg and allowed the administration of casirivimab and imdevimab by injecting under the skin when intravenous infusion is not possible and would lead to a delay in treatment, the drugmaker said.

The drugmaker had been working on a lower dose of REGEN-COV that can be given subcutaneously as logistical challenges associated with intravenous infusion had led to lackluster demand for antibody drugs.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had in November authorized a 2,400 mg total dose, administered as a single dose directly injected to a vein for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The therapy belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which mimic natural antibodies the body produces to fight off the infection.

The FDA had allowed the emergency use of a similar treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co in February, while an antibody drug developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc along with GlaxoSmithKline PLC was granted authorization late last month.