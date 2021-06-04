Taiwan upgrades 2021 economic view as Q1 growth jumps

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday, upgrading its outlook as a strong rebound in exports helps the island even as it deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 5.46% this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, up from a forecast made in February for 4.64% growth, which would be its fastest since 2010’s 10.25%.

The revision came as the statistics office more than doubled its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island’s technology products buoyed by a work-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices of micro chips have also been surging amid a worldwide shortage that is hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics.

GDP expanded by a revised 8.92% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the strongest quarterly growth in over a decade and up from a preliminary reading of 8.16%, the agency added, as the island’s economy outperformed many regional peers.

The agency said growth in the first quarter was boosted by electronics exports, which jumped 28% on year, thanks to global demand for new technologies as well as the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.