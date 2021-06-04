Stocks fall as U.S. bond yields gains ahead of payrolls data

Article content

Inflation fears saw emerging market stocks extend declines for a third straight session on Friday, ahead of U.S. payrolls data, with the EM tech sector recording slightly sharper declines.

After U.S. private jobs data jumped more than expected on Thursday, attention turned to official non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday to gauge the strength of the U.S. recovery and the possibility of policy tightening.

An uptick in U.S. Treasury yields overnight in anticipation of the data weighed on global stocks. The EM benchmark fell 0.4%, on track for its biggest daily drop in two weeks, but was up about 1.3% for the week thanks to stellar rises earlier in the week.

“Keeping in mind the blackout period that starts from June 5 ahead of the (U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting, another upside surprise for May NFP could keep the UST yields supported well into Fed’s policy decision on June 16,” said Maybank strategists, signaling continued pressure for stocks.

China stocks came into focus, with defense and tech firms under pressure, after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors.