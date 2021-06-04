South Korean regulators parley with 20 crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

Small and medium-sized exchanges in South Korea had a chance to express some of their grievances with the government during a recent meeting with financial regulators.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet D.Street, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) convened a closed-door meeting with 20 crypto exchanges on Thursday.