Sirin Labs Launches a 2-in-1 Phone Security Solution By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Sirin Labs Launches a 2-in-1 Phone Security Solution



Sirin Labs announces its 2-in1 SIRIN V3 launch on June 2021.

It will be offering a high-security ‘Work Space’ that keeps user data private.

SIRIN V3 is built on Samsung (KS:) Knox mobile security platform.

Sirin Labs, the maker of the SOLARIN and FINNEY, announces its 2-in1 SIRIN V3 launch on June 2021. The secured dual persona SIRIN V3 offers two highly secured systems in one device. More so, Sirin Labs said in an official statement, it will be built on the Samsung Knox mobile security platform.

It should be noted, SIRIN V3 is a personal space that affords users the same autonomy as any other smartphone. Also, it offers a high-security workspace that keeps user data out of the hands of third parties and cybercriminals.

Based on Samsung’s newest line of business-class devices, V3 provides a military-grade encrypted ‘Work Space’ mode on top of the standard smartphone. Thus, it functions as two phones in one.

When WhatsApp announced its privacy update which shares user data with Facebook (NASDAQ:), many people looked for alternatives like Signal and Telegram. Whereas, both of these messaging apps have stronger end-to-end encryption. Although all of these can be hacked, Sirin Labs wanted a solution that lets users enjoy a regular smartphone. Hence, SIRIN V3 provides a closed-off ‘Work Space’ mode that keeps user data and organizational data truly private.

Moreover, Sirin developed V3 as highly compatible security for Samsung smartphones. Kenges Rakishev, Co-Founder of Sirin LABS further said,

“Sirin Labs has always strived to bring highly secured smartphones to truly protect user data, with the announcement of our third-generation secure communication solution, SIRIN V3 we’re packing two phones with unbeatable security into a single unit.”

Finally, consumers can purchase the V3 solution on the foundation of any recent Samsung smartphone for 2,000 USD. Indeed, this dual-persona device raises the bar for encrypted security. As Sirin Labs CEO, Zvika Landau stated, ‘Simply put, the existential threat posed by cybercriminals has finally met its match with the V3.’

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora