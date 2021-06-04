Russia’s May auto sales jump 133.8% y/y



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Used cars for sale are on display at an open air automobile market in the far eastern city of Vladivostok September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev



MOSCOW (Reuters) – Sales of new cars in Russia totalled 147,378 units in May, an increase of 133.8% compared with the same month last year when a strict lockdown was in place due to the novel coronavirus, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday.

“The same situation we will observe in June, but we will see more realistic year-on-year monthly comparison from July on,” said Thomas Staertzel, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

Staertzel also said the AEB expected there to be lower new vehicle sales of most brands in the coming months due to the worldwide shortage of electronic components.