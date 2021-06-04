Putin says hacking allegations are attempt to create row ahead of Biden summit

© Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that hacking allegations which some have linked to Russia were an attempt to provoke a political dispute ahead of a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on June 16, Interfax news agency reported.
He also said that he expected his summit with Biden, which is set to take place in Geneva, to be held in a positive atmosphere, though he anticipated no breakthrough.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.