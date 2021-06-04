Panic Fan Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Wait, that’s Jack Nicholson’s son?

There’s a new YA series on Amazon Prime that fans can’t seem to get enough of. And if you’re looking for a new summer binge, Panic might be your go-to choice.

The story follows a group of seniors in Texas that compete in a series of thrilling challenges in the pursuit of a mega cash prize.


Matt Lankes / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

If the exciting cliffhangers aren’t enough of you, the stellar cast is made up of Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson and more.


Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

We’ve rounded up some of the most memorable fan reactions to Panic so far. Check them out below:

4.

I already finished it and wanting more!!! So many twists and turns things you wouldn’t expect. The cast play into they characters so well. #ReadySetPANIC


Amazon Prime Video / Twitter: @emmaembree21

17.

Olivia Welch saying that Ray and Heather are the only two people who understand each other and how after what they’ve been through, they’d stay together for a while, IF NOT FOREVER. I just
#ReadySetPanic #paniconprime


Twitter: @move_the_stars

18.

I would really love a season 2 for Panic but if there is even a slim chance that the writers decide to break Heather and Ray up or even hurt Ray’s heart I’m going to be very angry.

#PanicAMAZON #paniconprime


Amazon Prime Video / Twitter: @Wreckers_LB

24.

After spending the last 4 episodes of Panic deciding whether Ray Nicholson is hot or not (he’s hot), I was pleased to find out we’re the same age so I can thirst in peace. #ReadySetPanic


Twitter: @most_def

What do you think of Panic? Let us know in the comments!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR