Oh baby! Tracking IVF progress on the blockchain By Cointelegraph

Oh baby! Tracking IVF progress on the blockchain

Matilda Colman
Enterprise blockchain VeChain, in partnership with Shanghai’s Renji Hospital, has announced the launch of a smart medical care project dubbed “MyBaby” — a blockchain-based In-Vitro fertilization (IVF) service application.

The project also includes collaboration with Vechain partner DNV — with the latter working with VeChain to provide supply chain governance along with product and digital assurance for the project.