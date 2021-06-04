Oh baby! Tracking IVF progress on the blockchain By Cointelegraph

Oh baby! Tracking IVF progress on the blockchain
Enterprise blockchain VeChain, in partnership with Shanghai’s Renji Hospital, has announced the launch of a smart medical care project dubbed “MyBaby” — a blockchain-based In-Vitro fertilization (IVF) service application.
The project also includes collaboration with Vechain partner DNV — with the latter working with VeChain to provide supply chain governance along with product and digital assurance for the project.
