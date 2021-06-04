NRA drops lawsuit against NY attorney general, to pursue claims in Manhattan By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks during a news conference, to announce a suit to dissolve the National Rifle Association, In New York, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The National Rifle Association on Friday voluntarily withdrew a federal lawsuit it filed against New York Attorney General Letitia James in the state capital of Albany, and said it will instead pursue the same claims in a state court in Manhattan.
James had sued the gun rights group last August, seeking its dissolution. The NRA filed for bankruptcy protection in January in a bid to avoid her lawsuit, but a federal bankruptcy judge ruled last month that it did so improperly.
The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.