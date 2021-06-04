Nissan, Honda report lower China sales in May, Toyota up By Reuters

3/3



BEIJING (Reuters) – Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd saw lower sales in May in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market, while Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp reported higher sales.

Nissan said in a statement on Friday that it sold 111,096 vehicles, down 14.6% from a year earlier, while Honda’s sales fell 4.1% to 128,713 cars.

Toyota said it sold 168,900 cars in China, up 1.5%.