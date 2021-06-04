Nigeria indefinitely suspends Twitter operations

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s government has indefinitely suspended the operations of U.S. social media giant Twitter, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Friday.
In a statement he cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”. He did not elaborate on that reference, nor was it immediately clear what the minister meant by a suspension of operations.
