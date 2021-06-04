Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $172.947 by 02:49 (06:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 4.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $11.716B, or 0.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $172.947 to $193.741 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.4%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.031B or 2.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $155.2700 to $197.6017 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 58.82% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,594.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.98% on the day.

was trading at $2,614.24 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.23%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $690.450B or 41.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $307.935B or 18.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.