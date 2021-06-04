Lena Waithe Is The Main Event On Master Of None S3

“It felt so good to be represented properly.”
After a 4-year hiatus, Aziz Ansari’s Netflix comedic drama Master of None has returned! But it looks a little different this time.
The show still delivers what it does best — namely, deep-diving into the ugly side of love and relationships — but focuses 100% on the character of Denise (Lena) and her wife, Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie).
This is a sensitive time for Aziz and Lena, as Aziz is still tiptoeing back into the spotlight after a sexual misconduct scandal, and Lena has recently seen some backlash over some of her other programming.
Maybe these two creators are at their peak when laying out stripped-down, soul-baring stories of real life and love, which this show has in spades.
The two co-wrote every episode, with Aziz in the director’s chair, and it’s a poignant, honest portrayal of 30-something life. I laughed, ugly-cried (a lot), and took to Twitter to share the pain. Check out some reactions below.
What do you think about Lena (and Aziz’s) return? Triumphant or not? Let us know in the comments!
