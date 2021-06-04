Lena Waithe Is The Main Event On Master Of None S3

“It felt so good to be represented properly.”

After a 4-year hiatus, Aziz Ansari’s Netflix comedic drama Master of None has returned! But it looks a little different this time.


And, accordingly, is going by Master of None Presents: Moments in Love.

The show still delivers what it does best — namely, deep-diving into the ugly side of love and relationships — but focuses 100% on the character of Denise (Lena) and her wife, Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie).


This is a sensitive time for Aziz and Lena, as Aziz is still tiptoeing back into the spotlight after a sexual misconduct scandal, and Lena has recently seen some backlash over some of her other programming.


Maybe these two creators are at their peak when laying out stripped-down, soul-baring stories of real life and love, which this show has in spades.


The two co-wrote every episode, with Aziz in the director’s chair, and it’s a poignant, honest portrayal of 30-something life. I laughed, ugly-cried (a lot), and took to Twitter to share the pain. Check out some reactions below.


🚨 Warning: Spoilers ahead for Master of None Presents: Moments in Love. 🚨

1.

Go watch “Master of None” season 3😭!!!It was the most accurate display of a lesbian relationship I’ve ever seen on film(Lena Waithe) and I literally couldn’t believe how beautiful and poetic it was. It felt so good to be represented properly.


Twitter: @justmishkah_cpt

2.

I’d like to think that Aziz Ansari was so shaken by charges of toxic masculinity that he wrote season 3 for atonement-he took out all masculinity from the entire series, appearing in a cameo only as an object of pity. And threw in an issue that millions of women identiy with


Twitter: @sunetrac

3.

Watching the Twitter salt mines flow as folks who’ve enjoyed decades of representation in hohum TV are up in arms about Denise &amp; Alicia taking center stage. I’m here for every awkward, witty, painful, spectacular minute. WOW. #MasterOfNone3 #MasterOfNone @AzizAnsari #lenawaithe


Twitter: @planetdma

6.

The new season of #MasterOfNone3 is just *chef’s kiss*! Perfection from writing, to direction, colour correction, and perfectly lighting black people of different shades! @azizansari and #lenawaithe outdid themselves 👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿


Twitter: @girlinthetank

10.

My most favourite episode of #MasterOfNone3 was the Episode 4! The groundbreaking portrayal of in vitro fertilization of Alicia was simply wonderful. I loved the performance of Cordelia Blair as Nurse Cordelia and Alicia (Naomi Ackie)! @azizansari #lenawaithe #netflix


Twitter: @sandeshshukla

13.

“When success goes away it’s like someone tapping you on your shoulder and telling you, ‘You gotta go to hell for a little while.’ Hell wouldn’t be as bad if I didn’t know what heaven felt like.” – Lena Waithe #MasterOfNone3


Twitter: @lillianyoung

17.

I knew that the focus of Master of None season 3 was gonna have drastic change in whom the focus of the show was gonna be, so I found myself putting it off. I haven’t been the biggest fan of Lena Waithe’s work outside this show, but she and Naomi Ackie really smoked this season.


Twitter: @tuhmesken

22.

Master of None Season 3.. so beautiful .. the music, the locations,the story, the actors.. absolutely loved it all @azizansari #lenawaithe thank you ♥️ season 4 can we check in on Arnold and Brian?


Twitter: @sarahgilard76

What do you think about Lena (and Aziz’s) return? Triumphant or not? Let us know in the comments!

