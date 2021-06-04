Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — June 4

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Sofía Vergara celebrated Memorial Day with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and family:
2.
Melissa Barrera looked absolutely stunning (again) while doing another press day for In the Heights:
3.
Eva Mendes dreamt of being at the beach and not at home:
4.
While Gina Rodriguez had a beautiful beach day in Oahu with her husband, Joe LoCicero:
5.
Michael Cimino shared a steamy trailer for the upcoming second season of Love, Victor:
6.
Gloria Estefan started her ~first~ official day on the set of the upcoming remake of Father of the Bride:
7.
Kandy Muse took a photo backstage with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo during their Drive N Drag Saves 2021 show in Indiana:
8.
Froy Gutierrez did a photo shoot with Flaunt Magazine:
9.
Bad Bunny announced that his new single, “Yonaguni,” would be dropping today:
10.
Daddy Yankee relaxed in Puerto Rico:
11.
Yalitza Aparicio Martínez took a walk through the countryside in Oaxaca, Mexico:
12.
William Levy did a photo shoot and cover story with 15 Minutos magazine:
13.
Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some time with her kids:
14.
Taylor Zakhar Perez did a photo shoot in a snazzy yellow suit:
15.
Shakira did a ~secret~ photo shoot for a magazine:
16.
Camila Mendes modeled Versace sunglasses:
17.
Ricky Martin had a cover story in People magazine’s Pride issue:
18.
And finally, Stephanie Beatriz announced that she and her husband, Brad Hoss, were expecting their first baby in People’s Pride issue:
