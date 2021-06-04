Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — June 4

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Sofía Vergara celebrated Memorial Day with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and family:

2.

Melissa Barrera looked absolutely stunning (again) while doing another press day for In the Heights:

3.

Eva Mendes dreamt of being at the beach and not at home:

4.

While Gina Rodriguez had a beautiful beach day in Oahu with her husband, Joe LoCicero:

5.

Michael Cimino shared a steamy trailer for the upcoming second season of Love, Victor:

6.

Gloria Estefan started her ~first~ official day on the set of the upcoming remake of Father of the Bride:

7.

Kandy Muse took a photo backstage with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo during their Drive N Drag Saves 2021 show in Indiana:

8.

Froy Gutierrez did a photo shoot with Flaunt Magazine:

9.

Bad Bunny announced that his new single, “Yonaguni,” would be dropping today:

10.

Daddy Yankee relaxed in Puerto Rico:

11.

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez took a walk through the countryside in Oaxaca, Mexico:

12.

William Levy did a photo shoot and cover story with 15 Minutos magazine:

13.

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some time with her kids:

14.

Taylor Zakhar Perez did a photo shoot in a snazzy yellow suit:

15.

Shakira did a ~secret~ photo shoot for a magazine:

16.

Camila Mendes modeled Versace sunglasses:

17.

Ricky Martin had a cover story in People magazine’s Pride issue:

18.

And finally, Stephanie Beatriz announced that she and her husband, Brad Hoss, were expecting their first baby in People’s Pride issue:

