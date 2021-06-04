Josh Duhamel’s Reaction To “Jupiter’s Legacy” Cancelation Is Great

I’m going to give it to you straight: Netflix canceled superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, and that’s such a bummer.
If you haven’t watched it yet… what are you waiting for?
Mark Millar, one of the creators of the Jupiter’s Legacy graphic novels, announced the show’s cancelation on Twitter — just one month after it premiered.
Justifiably, fans were upset.
But no one had a better response to the cancelation than actor Josh Duhamel, aka Sheldon Sampson on Jupiter’s Legacy.
Rocking Sampson’s long gray beard and hair, he posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram.
“When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there…. #sexysantasummer,” he wrote in the caption. “What’s up, @hulu?”
How flirty! Something tells me he’s going to be just fine.
TV and Movies
