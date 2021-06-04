Josh Duhamel’s Reaction To “Jupiter’s Legacy” Cancelation Is Great

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

I’m going to give it to you straight: Netflix canceled superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, and that’s such a bummer.


Netflix / Via Everett Collection

If you haven’t watched it yet… what are you waiting for?

Mark Millar, one of the creators of the Jupiter’s Legacy graphic novels, announced the show’s cancelation on Twitter — just one month after it premiered.


@MrMarkMillar / Via Twitter

Justifiably, fans were upset.

What do you mean the show got cancelled? 😮

I just started watching Jupiter’s Legacy.. 😡


@AleeSyed_ / Via Twitter

@CBR I’m sad “Jupiter’s Legacy” is over, but at least the show will always have a Legacy. See what I did there?


@LomeliCortez / Via Twitter

@netflix no more Jupiter’s Legacy! Y’all really get on my nerves sometimes 🙄#JupitersLegacyNetflix #JupiterLegacy


@msMelliepoo / Via Twitter

But no one had a better response to the cancelation than actor Josh Duhamel, aka Sheldon Sampson on Jupiter’s Legacy.

Rocking Sampson’s long gray beard and hair, he posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

“When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there…. #sexysantasummer,” he wrote in the caption. “What’s up, @hulu?”

How flirty! Something tells me he’s going to be just fine.


Steve Wilkie / Netflix / Via Everett Collection

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR