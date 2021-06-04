Joe Jonas On Music, “Devotion,” And Tanqueray Gin

14. If you only had Tanqueray Sevilla Orange and the contents of your fridge at the moment, what kind of cocktail would you make?

I would probably make the above. Club soda with an orange wedge – it’s like sunshine in a glass ☺️.



15. What was your most star-struck moment?

Meeting Paul McCartney, President Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama. That was pretty epic…all together. [Writer’s note: all these legends were under the same roof back in 2010 when Pres. Obama gave Paul McCartney the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.]



16. What is your go-to comfort food?

In-N-Out.

17. What is the last book you read?

I’m currently reading “All the Light We Can Not See” by Anthony Doerr.

18. What was your favorite memory from the set of Devotion?

The bond that the other guys and I created…because of our bubble and our quarantine time we didn’t get to see many other people, so we spent a lot of time getting to know each other and creating a beautiful story that I hope everyone will go and see!



19. What is a typical day like for you in quarantine?

I wake up and start my day with coffee and meditation. Then work out, usually Peleton or jump rope, something cardio based, followed by an amazing lunch and cooking dinner at home with a Tanqueray Sevilla Orange cocktail. I’ve been trying new a lot of new recipes — both food and cocktails — and then ending the night with some TV.



20. What is a secret talent of yours?

I can do an impression of a coffee machine.

21. What was your favorite DNCE song to write and record?

“Cake By The Ocean” because it’s not only the most successful of all the DNCE songs but it was also the first song written for the band, so it helped set the template for the album.