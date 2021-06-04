JGBs tick down on caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls data which could fuel inflation concerns and spark fears of an earlier tapering in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond purchase.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 151.43.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.085%.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.455% while the 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.690%, matching a two-month high touched earlier this week.

