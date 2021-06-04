Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.40% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.40%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.68% or 52.0 points to trade at 1163.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) added 4.47% or 29.0 points to end at 678.0 and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) was up 4.38% or 170.0 points to 4055.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which fell 3.12% or 11.0 points to trade at 342.0 at the close. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.79% or 137.0 points to end at 4770.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was down 2.53% or 13.0 points to 500.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1841 to 1632 and 258 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.38% or 170.0 to 4055.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.34.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.49% or 0.34 to $69.15 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.42% or 0.30 to hit $71.61 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.15% or 2.85 to trade at $1876.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 110.19, while EUR/JPY fell 0.16% to 133.49.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.560.