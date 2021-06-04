Jack Dorsey outlines Square’s tentative plans for Bitcoin hardware wallet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Jack Dorsey outlines Square’s tentative plans for Bitcoin hardware wallet

Square Inc (NYSE:)., the mobile payments company behind the popular Cash App, is strongly considering developing an open-source (BTC) wallet, signaling continued conviction in the future of digital currency payments.

“Square is considering making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin,” CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted Friday. “If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community.”