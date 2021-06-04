ISS asks Extended Stay shareholders to vote for Blackstone and Starwood’s new offer By Reuters



(Reuters) – Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended shareholders of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:) to vote for Blackstone Group (NYSE:) and Starwood Capital’s raised takeover offer, the hotel operator said on Friday.

ISS, which previously opposed the $6 billion deal on valuation grounds, has reversed its stance after the private equity firms increased their offer for Extended Stay by $1 per share to $20.50 per share earlier this week.

“We are also pleased to note that the transaction is now supported by a number of our large shareholders who had previously expressed concerns,” Extended Stay Chairman Doug Geoga said in a statement.