Investors keep loading cash fearing stimulus dial backs in second half

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have piled on more cash and cut exposure to tech stocks, indicating concern over a dialling back of stimulus by central banks, BofA’s latest fund flow statistics showed on Friday.

The investment bank expects market trends in the second half of the year to shift from “quantitative easing to quantitative tightening” and “inflation to stagflation” — meaning soaring prices despite a decline in economic activity.

Those expectations seemingly shifted investment trends in recent weeks, with fund managers loading up $16.3 billion in cash for the week to Wednesday, on top of the $68 billion last week.

BofA said $1.6 billion left tech funds, the largest since December 2018. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising rate expectations because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when rates rise.

But, flows into equities were still coming albeit at a slower pace, BofA’s number crunching showed. Equities attracted $14.7 billion led by banks and material stocks, which typically benefit from an inflationary environment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR