India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.13% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.13%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.13%, while the index lost 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.05% or 44.50 points to trade at 1503.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 2.86% or 9.30 points to end at 334.95 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 2.84% or 335.80 points to 12155.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nestle India Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.09% or 372.60 points to trade at 17426.80 at the close. State Bank Of India (NS:) declined 1.38% or 6.05 points to end at 433.60 and HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.29% or 19.60 points to 1500.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.53% to 12120.00, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.24% to settle at 125.40 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.81% to close at 1537.60.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.97% to 17445.15 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 1.38% to settle at 433.60 and HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.25% to 1501.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 977 to 715 and 45 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1795 rose and 1246 declined, while 137 ended unchanged.

Shares in Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.05% or 44.50 to 1503.25. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.84% or 335.80 to 12155.65. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.53% or 299.45 to 12120.00. Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.24% or 2.75 to 125.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.24% to 15.9400.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.07% or 1.30 to $1872.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.29% or 0.20 to hit $69.01 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.22% or 0.16 to trade at $71.47 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.02% to 73.023, while EUR/INR fell 0.13% to 88.4345.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 90.558.