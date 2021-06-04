India Seeks Power Market Overhaul to Absorb More Renewables

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India is considering changing the way electricity is bought and sold in the country, proposing a mechanism that makes it easier to absorb more renewable energy into the national grid and brings down power costs for buyers and users.

The so-called market-based economic dispatch will replace the current system of bilateral power purchase arrangements between buyers and power producers, giving retailers access to a nationwide pool of generators, the power ministry said in a draft note on its website. The proposal aims to ensure a smooth flow of renewable energy into the grid.

If all generating plants in the country participate in the exercise, it could potentially yield cost-savings of about 120 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) annually in power purchase costs, according to the note.

The new mechanism will help India’s state distribution utilities benefit from the falling cost of renewable power, easing the financial difficulties that lead to unreliable supplies to customers and payment delays to generators and fuel providers. Under the new plan, the state retailers will need to pay in advance for electricity, alleviating the chronic cashflow problems generators face.