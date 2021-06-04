India cenbank assures ample liquidity even as it holds rates

Article content

MUMBAI — The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates at record lows on Friday and announced additional bond purchases to support the economic recovery, at risk of being derailed by a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The RBI held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35% as predicted in a Reuters poll.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said all six members of the MPC voted in favor of keeping rates on hold and maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance.

“The MPC was of the view that at this juncture policy support from all sides is required to gain the momentum of growth that was evident in the second half of 2021 and to nurture the recovery after it has taken root,” Das said.

Das also said RBI will buy 1.2 trillion rupees ($16.44 billion) worth of bonds in the September quarter on top of its current quantitative easing program called G-SAP 1.0.

Indian financial markets showed little reaction to the announcement which had been widely expected.

India’s annual economic growth rate picked up in January-March compared with the previous three months.

But economists are increasingly pessimistic about the June quarter after a huge second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country last month and led the RBI to announce interim measures.