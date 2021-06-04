Hockey Seeks to Skate Around Rules Even Trudeau Is Following

Article content

(Bloomberg) — In Canada, hockey transcends everything — even the rules a prime minister has to live by.

Justin Trudeau has doggedly stuck to border restrictions during the pandemic, including a measure to set up quarantine hotels, where air travelers are required to stay when they first arrive. He’s planning to follow the country’s self-isolation rules himself when he returns from next week’s Group of Seven summit in the U.K.

But there’s one group that may get an exemption from a strict 14-day quarantine: hockey players. The government is close to a decision on allowing National Hockey League teams to go back and forth between Canada and the U.S., so that the Canadian team that makes it to the league’s semi-final can play games in its home arena. An announcement is expected in the coming days.

It would represent a big first move in reopening the border and a privilege that has yet to be given to other sports. Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays are playing their home games in Buffalo, New York, while the Toronto Raptors basketball team endured a miserable season playing in Tampa, Florida. Professional soccer clubs from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver have had to temporarily set up in the U.S. in order to play in Major League Soccer.