Historically accurate Bitcoin metric nears the next ‘potential’ price peak By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Historically accurate Bitcoin metric nears the next ‘potential’ price peak

(BTC) losing over 50% in a month may have a big silver lining as lower prices set up a classic bull flag.

On Thursday, Philip Swift, creator of the Pi Cycle Top indicator, said that this year could still see a major Bitcoin price high.

Bitcoin Pi Cycle Top chart. Source: LookIntoBitcoin.com