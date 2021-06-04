Here’s what you missed so far By Cointelegraph



Bitcoin 2021 conference Miami: Here’s what you missed so far



The first official day of the 2021 conference in Miami, Florida yielded no shortage of newsworthy events. Thousands of conference-goers came together to take in speeches, interviews and panels from a wide array of guests, such as Miami mayor Francis Suarez, who spoke about the city’s efforts “to create the Bitcoin, blockchain and mining capital of the world.” Suarez’s track record is filled with various forms of involvement in the crypto and blockchain space, as he noted in his speech.

“The days of a currency being tethered to a central bank are coming to an end,” Suarez said after expressing several favorable views about Bitcoin, including: “The U.S. will become a powerhouse for clean energy Bitcoin mining.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph