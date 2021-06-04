Grinding higher: Emerging market central banks raise rates in May

Article content

LONDON — The pace of interest rate hikes by emerging market central banks slowed in May as policy makers in developing nations face uneven economic recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Policy makers across a group of 37 central banks in developing economies delivered a net one interest rate rise in May after a net four hikes in April.

Among the major emerging central banks, Brazil delivered a second straight increase of 75 basis points (bps) in May, stepping up efforts to get inflation back to target this year.

Two other central banks moved in May, though neither are part of the Reuters sample group: Armenia hiked rates to 6% while Ghana surprised markets by cutting its main policy rates by 100 bps to 13.5%, citing muted inflation risks.

“EM central banks are reluctantly turning more hawkish, due to price pressures amid higher demand and supply constraints,” said Christian Keller at Barclays, adding emerging economies faced much more uneven recoveries than their developed peers due to the different pace of vaccination campaigns.

“The jury is still out as to how long this unusual combination of still weak aggregate labor markets, uneven sectorial economic recoveries, supply-side shortages, high commodity prices and differential vaccination rates will last, bringing additional uncertainties to policymaking and markets.”