Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright

WASHINGTON — Global stocks rallied on Friday and oil and gold marched higher while the dollar fell after a solid but not blow-out U.S. monthly jobs report made investors less worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve would rein in monetary stimulus soon.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed 559,000 jobs were created last month, a sharp increase in hiring from April but below the 650,000 expected from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.39% after hitting a record high this week. MSCI’s all-country world index , which tracks shares in 50 countries across the globe, gained 0.71%.

A stronger-than-expected jobs report would have heightened worries that the Fed might contemplate paring back its bond-buying program and raising interest rates.

“This lower payrolls number should keep investor concerns about inflation muted – as long as the job market remains depressed, it’s hard to see wage inflation jumping higher,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zaccarelli added that there may be some lingering concerns about overall price inflation as the Fed keeps rates lower for longer amid unprecedented fiscal stimulus.